KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Get KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ABN Amro upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of VOPKY stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.