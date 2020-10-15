Scotiabank Lowers Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to $5.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRZBF. CIBC decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

