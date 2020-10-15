Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Athersys stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -1.73. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 68.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 138,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 32.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 108,899 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 317.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

