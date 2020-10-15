CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. CorVel has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $1,077,394.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,551,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,681 shares of company stock worth $9,306,069. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

