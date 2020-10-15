Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CONN. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of CONN opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.37. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 660.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Conn’s by 88.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 137.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 239,854 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 110.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

