CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $50,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,698.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $989,501.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,672 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $10,777,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

