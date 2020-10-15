CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $50,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,698.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $989,501.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,672 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $10,777,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Athersys Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Athersys Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
CorVel Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
CorVel Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Conn’s Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Conn’s Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
CSW Industrials Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
CSW Industrials Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report