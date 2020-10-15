Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ETH stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.15 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.