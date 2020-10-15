C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 509,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 449,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 393,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

