Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

