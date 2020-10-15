Morgan Stanley Increases CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $136.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.85.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CDW by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in CDW by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

