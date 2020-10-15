BidaskClub Upgrades Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Buy

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $198,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 327,126 shares of company stock valued at $21,742,200 and have sold 39,257 shares valued at $3,000,335. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 63.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 248,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.