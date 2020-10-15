CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBAY. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $534.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,008 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

