BidaskClub Upgrades Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) to Buy

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $588.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 566,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 224,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 182,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

