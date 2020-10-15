Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Declines By 87.8%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZWI shares. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.