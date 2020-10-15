Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Watsco Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WSO)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

WSO stock opened at $237.96 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Watsco by 99.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Earnings History and Estimates for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Central Garden & Pet Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Central Garden & Pet Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Morgan Stanley Increases CDW Price Target to $136.00
Morgan Stanley Increases CDW Price Target to $136.00
BidaskClub Upgrades Cardlytics to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Cardlytics to Buy
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades Cass Information Systems to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Cass Information Systems to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report