Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Watsco Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

WSO stock opened at $237.96 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Watsco by 99.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

