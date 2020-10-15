Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (NYSE:DPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.75

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $11.05. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 126,729 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Get Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 17.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 10.0% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 53,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 42.2% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.