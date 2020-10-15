Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.80

Savannah Petroleum PLC (LON:SAVP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and traded as high as $8.90. Savannah Petroleum shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,128,348 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $78.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.67.

About Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

