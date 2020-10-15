Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.09

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and traded as high as $20.94. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWLIF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

About Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Central Garden & Pet Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Central Garden & Pet Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Morgan Stanley Increases CDW Price Target to $136.00
Morgan Stanley Increases CDW Price Target to $136.00
BidaskClub Upgrades Cardlytics to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Cardlytics to Buy
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades Cass Information Systems to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Cass Information Systems to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report