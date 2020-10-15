Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.09

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and traded as high as $20.94. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWLIF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

