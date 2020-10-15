VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Down 86.2% in September

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

CSA stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

