Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Declines By 83.9%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the September 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CXSE opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $120.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd.

