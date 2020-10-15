J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) vs. Dillard’s (OTCMKTS:DDS) Financial Survey

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for J. C. Penney and Dillard's, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A Dillard’s 4 2 0 0 1.33

Dillard’s has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential downside of 26.95%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J. C. Penney and Dillard’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.01 -$268.00 million ($0.80) -0.29 Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.16 $111.08 million $4.17 11.05

Dillard’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J. C. Penney. J. C. Penney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dillard’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of J. C. Penney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Dillard’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares J. C. Penney and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney -11.68% -160.12% -9.40% Dillard’s -1.92% -6.48% -2.85%

Risk and Volatility

J. C. Penney has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dillard’s has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dillard’s beats J. C. Penney on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

J. C. Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of March 31, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas. On May 15, 2020, J. C. Penney Company, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which provides online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 292 Dillard's stores, including 24 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

