International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.27

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.27 and traded as high as $166.40. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at $165.40, with a volume of 2,202,025 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.44. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.59. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

