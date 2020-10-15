MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.76

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and traded as high as $24.30. MAG Silver shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 233,567 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -125.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a current ratio of 116.52.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.4200356 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.56, for a total value of C$1,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,796. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total value of C$214,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,267.63. Insiders sold a total of 142,600 shares of company stock worth $3,076,178 over the last three months.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

