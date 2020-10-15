Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.94. Stanley Gibbons Group shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 15,152 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.90, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.57.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

