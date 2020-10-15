Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Mega Uranium shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 176,310 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd will post 5.1600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

