Qannas Investments (LON:QIL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Oct 15th, 2020

Qannas Investments Ltd (LON:QIL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.63. Qannas Investments shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $363,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

