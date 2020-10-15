Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.66

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $25.57. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 1,568 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDUAF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

