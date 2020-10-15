WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.73

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and traded as high as $30.94. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 377,270 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 53.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 110.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

