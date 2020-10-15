Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.92. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

