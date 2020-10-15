Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Strat Aero PLC (LON:AERO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Strat Aero shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 835,045 shares changing hands.

Strat Aero Company Profile (LON:AERO)

Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Strat Aero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strat Aero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

International Public Partnerships Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.27
International Public Partnerships Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.27
MAG Silver Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.76
MAG Silver Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.76
Stanley Gibbons Group Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73
Stanley Gibbons Group Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73
Mega Uranium Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13
Mega Uranium Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13
Qannas Investments Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61
Qannas Investments Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61
Premaitha Health Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Premaitha Health Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report