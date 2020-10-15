SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.25

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and traded as high as $451.00. SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at $451.00, with a volume of 965,833 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.25. The company has a market cap of $145,000.00 and a PE ratio of 27.84.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

