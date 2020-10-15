Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.90. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 53,478 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Second Sight Medical Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

