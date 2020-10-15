Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.69

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $9.53. Sky Solar shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 7,633 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

About Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS)

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

