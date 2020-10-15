Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.50

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and traded as high as $20.18. Teck Resources shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 1,157 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.40, for a total value of C$102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$714,000.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

