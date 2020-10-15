Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.49

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.39. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 5,240 shares changing hands.

SLCT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Select Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

