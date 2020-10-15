Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.49

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.39. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 5,240 shares changing hands.
SLCT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Select Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.
About Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT)
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.