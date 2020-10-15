Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $11.88. Ryanair shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 613,925 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.34.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

