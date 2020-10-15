Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.90. Medicure shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 856 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

Medicure Company Profile (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

