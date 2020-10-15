China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.07

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as low as $10.23. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 152,742 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.57.

China Nonferrous Gold Limited Company Profile

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

