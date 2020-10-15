BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.39

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and traded as low as $13.27. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 54,087 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

