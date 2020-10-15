BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.39

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and traded as low as $13.27. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 54,087 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.