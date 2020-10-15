Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.77

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and traded as low as $20.75. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $965.72 million, a P/E ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.