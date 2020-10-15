Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.66

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and traded as low as $0.85. Nektan shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 104 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

About Nektan (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

