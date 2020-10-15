Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.67

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and traded as high as $28.71. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 2,736 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.22% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

