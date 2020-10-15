Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.05

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and traded as low as $60.02. Bank First National shares last traded at $61.70, with a volume of 2,114 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.05.

Bank First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNC)

Bank First Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers loan, deposit, treasury management trust products at each of its banking locations. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Central Garden & Pet Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Central Garden & Pet Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Morgan Stanley Increases CDW Price Target to $136.00
Morgan Stanley Increases CDW Price Target to $136.00
BidaskClub Upgrades Cardlytics to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Cardlytics to Buy
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades Cass Information Systems to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Cass Information Systems to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report