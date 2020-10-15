Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.65. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 1,995,825 shares.
ZSAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
