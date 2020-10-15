Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.65. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 1,995,825 shares.

ZSAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

