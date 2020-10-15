GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.71

Shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $9.18. GWG shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 19,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get GWG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $290.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. GWG had a net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWGH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 1,603.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 150.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 15.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.