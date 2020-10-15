Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $716.04

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $716.04 and traded as high as $818.90. Ergomed shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 38,597 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 716.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 530.57. The company has a market cap of $365.51 million and a P/E ratio of 64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

