Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 1,027,544 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83.

About Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN)

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.

