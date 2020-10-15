Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.49

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and traded as high as $110.00. Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at $108.65, with a volume of 391,732 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPI. Morgan Stanley lowered Spire Healthcare Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 99 ($1.29) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.88) target price (down previously from GBX 113 ($1.48)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121.63 ($1.59).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.62. The stock has a market cap of $385.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

