P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $828.00. P2P Global Investments shares last traded at $826.00, with a volume of 23,968 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 68.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

P2P Global Investments Company Profile (LON:P2P)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

