adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $320.62

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.62 and traded as high as $338.36. adidas shares last traded at $330.75, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.76.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.